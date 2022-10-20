ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James K. Grimes, age 77 passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at McCrea Manor Nursing Home.

He was born July 4, 1945, in Alliance, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Wallace) Grimes.

James was a graduate of Marlington High School.

He loved cars, especially street rods and any Cleveland sports.

He was past president of Washington Ruritans.

James leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Bonnie (Kimes) Grimes, whom he married on March 10, 1963; daughter, Carey (Aaron) Cade; sons, Douglas Grimes, Michael (Terry) Grimes and Jason (Christina) Grimes; sisters, Norma Marko and Joyce Hudnell; grandchildren, Nicole, Alex, Brittney, Michael, Dillon, Devin, Jared, Kennedy, Leliana and Addyson; eight great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

He will have a private celebration of life on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Services are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home. Friends and family can send their condolences to www.deansfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 210 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.