YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The grandmother of a man killed on the east side said his death is like glass that shatters and can’t be put back together.

Barbara Jackson, the grandmother of Christopher Jackson, who was shot and killed Nov. 18, 2018, said the same is true for the three men convicted of killing him and the two men sentenced Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.