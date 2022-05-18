SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Homer Clayton, 77, was born September 23, 1944 in Sistersville, West Virginia, to the late Lawerence and Opal Clayton.

Homer lost his battle with Cancer on May 18, 2022 at home.



Homer always had a smile and a dirty joke for anyone who would listen.

He was a hard worker who continued to work until last week. He was employed by DP Operating.



Homer enjoyed wandering around stores and bring home “treasures” and going to Golden Corral with his wife when he was healthy. He also enjoyed spending time hunting and teaching his kids and grandkids all about it. Homer would do anything for anyone especially his family. His greatest joy was the years spent riding his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids on his four wheeler.



Left to treasure his memory are his wife of 46 years, Cherry Clayton; his sister, Freda Rice and his children, Jeremy (Jodie) Roosa and Natalie (Bill) Galchick. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Todd and Cierra Roosa and Cameron and Abby Schmid and three great-grandchildren, Damien, Jaxon and Brynleigh Roosa and awaiting number four, Baby Jude, who is arriving in November 2022. He also leaves many nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.



He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Junior, Bob and Fred Clayton, as well as three children, Homer Lee, Thomas and Stephanie Clayton and a granddaughter, Olivia Nicole Schmid.



Per his request no services will be held.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Cancer Society and Southerncare Hospice.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

