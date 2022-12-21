ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hoe Soon Duk Evanoff Donohoe, 89, of Alliance, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Community Care Center in Alliance.

Soon “Suzie” was born on August 1, 1933, in Seoul, South Korea. Soon was separated from her family during the Korean War and reunited with them 33 years later.

Soon met her first husband, John Evanoff, a U.S. Serviceman and came to the United States. She was proud of becoming a U.S. Citizen. Several years after John’s passing, Soon found love again when she met her second husband, Glen Donohoe. She loved Glen’s family as her own and they loved her.

Soon retired from Euclid Garment after 28 and a half years as a seamstress.

She enjoyed her flower garden and growing produce to share with family and friends. She worked hard to maintain them well into her 80’s. Her kimici will be missed by all.

Those left to cherish her memory are stepchildren, Steve (Rhonda) Donohoe, Lonny (Tricia) Donohoe, Linda (Drew) Long, Mark (Melissa) Donohoe, ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and extended family in Korea.

Soon was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, sister and three brothers.

There will be a private family burial.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

