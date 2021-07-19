Henry Richard West, Alliance, Ohio

AALIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Richard West, age 72, passed away July 16, 2021 at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

He was born October 24, 1948 to the late Harry West and Wilma (Milligan) West.

Henry enjoyed John Deere tractors, the great outdoors and mowing his yard. He also was a WWE wrestling fan and enjoyed listening to country music on K-105. He adored his cat named Boots. His family was his pride and joy. His most precious memories include; family time, holiday celebrations and spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his fiancée; Melissa Hawthorne, daughters; Christina Hopper, Monica, sisters; Jacqueline Strawser, Lorraine (Michael) Shonk, Colleen (Monroe) Bradley, brother; Harold West, step-children; Michelle Miller, Ron Miller, Michael Purskey, many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a very large extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son; Jason West, brother; Jan West, step-children; Norma Miller, Sheila West and Michael Miller.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday July 21, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home , 256 West Ohio Avenue Sebring.

Funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Thursday July 22, 2021.

Burial will take place at Alliance City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the funeral home to defer the cost of his final arrangements.

