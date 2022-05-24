SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Pinatiello, age 77, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Salem Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born, April 7, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio to the late George and Rosealine(Butz) Hartseek.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, June.

She is survived by her broken-hearted husband, John, of 61 years. Also continuing to keep her legacy alive are her son, John; daughter, Christina (R.J); three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Helen’s hobbies included thrift store shopping and watching fireworks. She also loved the holiday season and enjoyed decorating for the major holidays. She collected and displayed villages for the holidays.

She will be deeply missed by her husband.

Thank you for your endless love. That will help me through each day. And thank you for the memories that will never fade away. You’re the woman I loved and I was proud to be your husband. And every day, in some small way, I will celebrate your life. As long as memories last, you will stay in my heart.

– Your loving husband. Until we meet again.

