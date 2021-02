ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry J. Slider passed away Thursday, February 18.

Harry was born August 25, 1946.

Burial will be Thursday, February 18, 11:00 a.m. in Windham Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

