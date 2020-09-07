Harold Foster French, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Foster French, age 59, of Canton, went home to be with his Heavenly Father with his loving family at his side at the Cleveland Clinic on Friday, September 4, 2020.

He was born May 2, 1961, in Alliance, Ohio, to Austin and Vallaise (Flitcraft) French, Sr.

He was a 1979 Graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

Harold joined the United States Army in their early entry program in 1978 – 1984. He also served on the Salem Auxiliary from 2004 – 2006.

He then worked as a truck driver for most of his life. Most recently at Fed Ex.

There wasn’t anyone that Harold met that he didn’t consider a friend.

He leaves behind his Sisters, Mary (Lynn) Harlan, Hopeann (Richard) Caughman and brothers, Austin (Tricia) French, Jr. and Ed (Carri) French. Along with several nieces and nephews, Chad (Rhonda) Harlan, Brad Harlan, Austin (Allie) French III, Trent (Danielle) French, Tiffany (Kyle) Wise, Tim Fox, Destiny French, Missy (TJ ) Nagle, Joshua, Victoria and Maci French, Kevin ( Amanda), Kyle (Allie), Nathan (Allyson) Caughman; several aunts; uncles; great-nieces; nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents; were his grandparents; sister, Karen Sue and nephew, Landen French.

Calling hours will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Funeral Home, from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m., for friends.

Family will be present from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., funeral will be at 1:00 p.m., with his Brother Austin French, Jr., Cousin Pastor Barry French and Pastor Ray Harris Officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help defer the funeral cost be made to Dean’s Funeral Home.

The family would like to Thank Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio, the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus and The VA physicians in Canton for their excellent care and compassion for Harold.

Online condolences can be shared at http://www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

