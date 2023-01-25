ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gratta E. West age 86 passed away January 24, 2023, at Canterbury Villa with her loving family at her side.

She was born March 3, 1936, to the late Anna and Willard Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace West, and a brother Donald Johnson.

She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Jean Hoskins, Ruth Kerler, Candy Woolf, Anna Mae Light, Evangeline Shipley, sons, Wally and Phillip West, many grandchildren, a few great- grandchildren, and her sister Mildred Shreve.

Gratta enjoyed drinking Pepsi. She enjoyed shopping for clothes and lawn ornaments. Her hobbies also included cooking, breaking bread and pies. Gratta also enjoyed birdwatching. Her favorite color was purple. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will take place Friday January 27, 2023, at Almost Home Event Center from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. A funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. with pastor Richardson officiating.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

