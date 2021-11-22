Gloria J. Dorsey, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Dorsey, age 78, passed away after a battle with cancer, at her home Thursday, November 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She worked at Alliance Community Hospital.

She was a devoted lifelong Elvis fan and a recent Dean Winchester fanatic. She loved cooking “Concoctions” with her grandkids, enjoyed horses and believed time was the best gift you could give someone. It was never goodbye but instead see you later.

Gloria was preceded in death by her mother; father; husband, Gerald; sisters, Shirley Welsh and Diane Alexander; son, David Fox, Jr.; former spouse, David Fox, Sr. and pet, Sheba.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Cox; sisters, Patricia Nahas and Rebecca Runnion; sons, Timothy and Todd Fox; grandchildren, Chad (Michelle) Adam and Evan Fox, Melissa (Robby) Sebille, Timothy and Aaron Fox; great-granddaughter, Emma; stepchildren, Theresa, Allen, Brian and Deronda and pets, Sammy and Butters.

Per her request no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The American Lung Association.

