Gianna Banks, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gianna Banks, the premature twin daughter of Ra’Chell Banks, passed away at Akron Children’s Hospital Thursday, September 17, 2020.

She was born August 15, 2020. Gianna was the twin Sister of Zara.

She had a lot of hair and looked like her sister, Nova. She loved sleeping on her belly and the practice of Kangaroo care.

She will be greatly missed by her family.

In addition to her mother, Ra’Chell Banks, she is survived by her grandmother, Dawn Banks and her sisters, Nova, Ariyah and Zara Banks.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Frederick Banks.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

