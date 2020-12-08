Geraldine Rushnok, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyVallleyTributes) – Geraldine Rushnok age 74 passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center.

She was born July 13, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Geraldine was a graduate of Garfield Heights High School. She enjoyed collecting angels.

She was self-employed as an accountant.

She was and excellent housewife.

She also had a passion for train sets.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends that she loved dearly.

She is survived by her loving Husband; Fred of 54 years and a Sister Cheryl.

She was preceded in death by her Parents and a Sister; Joyce.

