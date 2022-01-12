MINERVA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Rogers, 90, from Minerva, Ohio went peacefully to Heaven to be with the Lord and his two sons, George and Lloyd, on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He passed at home with his wife, Verna Mae, of 69 years of marriage.

He was a very dedicated husband, dad, grandfather and employee.

George was born June 12, 1931 in Bergholz, Ohio to George and Attie Rogers.

He met his wife, Verna Mae Helms, in Alliance. He married Verna on December 9, 1952 in Verna’s home state of Illinois.



George always put the Lord first. He was a born again Christian. He would attend church any chance he could. George and Verna Mae are current members of Fellowship Baptist in Beloit, Ohio. When he was unable to attend church, he would listen to Massillon and Canton Baptist Temple on his radio. He raised four children in the church and according to the Bible.



George is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; two sisters and his beloved sons, George William and Lloyd Eugene.

George is survived by his wife, Verna Mae; Patsy (Clarence) Bellheimer; Cindy Curtice and four grandchildren, Matthew Sweeney, Tamarickia “Tammy” (Rogers) Bloomfield, Georgia (Rogers) Said and Krisia Rogers. He has six great-grandchildren that he adored.



George never knew a stranger and was loved by many.



Calling hours will be at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 West Ohio Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672 on Friday, January 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The funeral will be on Monday, January 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 18320 5th Street, Beloit, OH 44609 with Pastor James White as the officiant.



George’s body will have the final resting place at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

His soul is in Heaven with our Lord and Savior.

In lieu of flowers, George would like any donation made out to the church in remembrance of him.

