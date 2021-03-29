George Allen Hornsby, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Allen Hornsby, age 62, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home in Beloit.

He was born April 21, 1958 to the late Pauline (Conrad) Hornsby and George Benton Hornsby.

He is survived by his spouse, Paula Rhodes; daughters, Rachel Roose, Kristen Hornsby, Georgia Kessel and Cagney Sherin; sons, Cory Hornsby and Joshua Serafin; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Darlene Brewer and Eileen Ferrell.

George’s hobbies included building model cars, collecting things, watching NASCAR and playing video games. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns Football fan and enjoyed Harley motorcycles.

Per his request private cremation will take place and no public services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Anyone wishing to help the family with his final cremation expenses can contact Dean’s Funeral Home.

