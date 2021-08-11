G’Entria Jaylene Baker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – G’Entria Jaylene Baker, 48 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

She was born June 14, 1973 in Alliance, Ohio to Pearline Baker and Freeman Kirksey.

She was a graduate of Alliance High School.

She worked as a daycare teacher/assistant then pursued a nursing career where she accomplished getting her license as a state tested nursing assistant. She loved and adored the elderly and enjoyed taking care of them. G’ Entria loved helped others as much as possible.

Gen, Lene or Jaylene, as she was affectionately called by most people, she was a strong, loving and caring mother. She loved cooking for family and friends and was good at it. She took pride in being an active and present grandmother. Gen was a fun person to be around and she was the life of the party. She was able to brighten up anyone’s day and surely left a mark on those who had the pleasure of getting to know her. G’Entria will truly be missed by her family and friends.

G’Entria leaves to cherish her memories her parents; three beautiful daughters, Tayleshay Graham of Youngstown, Ohio, Kashmere Wilson of Canton, Ohio and Kimora McCollum of Youngstown; an awesome son, Anthony Andrews of Youngstown; four amazing grandchildren, Timothy, Taijza, Tamara and Thaddeus Graham, all of Youngstown; brother, Darius Baker; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers; a brother, Freeman Baker and a sister, Felicia Baker.

A home going celebration will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue, Sebring, Ohio, with Rev. Bishop Nick H. Myers officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Alliance City Cemetery.

