ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Gary W. Coats, 66 of Alliance, father, beloved son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Gary was born on July 10, 1955, in Jachin, Alabama to George and Ruby Coats.

He graduated from Alliance High and attended Kent State University.

He was a Certified Welder (CW) and an amateur turned professional boxer, winning various awards, belts and trophies. He was known in the boxing world as Cyclone Coats, having the strongest chin in his weight class (Junior Middleweight).

He loved most sports; participating in football and wrestling while in high school. He also loved to watch a good basketball or football game on TV. Gary enjoyed sitting in the backyard, entertaining friends and playing with his dogs who were so dear to his heart. He had some of the best jokes and found it easy to laugh. He led a simple and peaceful life and would make himself available to anyone in need of a helping hand, without hesitation.

He worked at American Steel Foundries and various other jobs around the city, his favorite hobby was handling training and playing with his dogs.

Family left to cherish his memory are his mother, Ruby Coats; sisters, Dyanna (Bishop Nick) Myers, Georgia Coats and Patricia Coats, all of Alliance, Ohio; children, Erick Hawkins, Michelle Hawkins and Michael Lawson; five grandchildren, numerous nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews, one great-great nephew and many cousins and friends.

He is predeceased by his father, George W. Coats; sister, Barbara Ray; cousin, Willie Hicks and niece, Iris Ray.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at Temple Of Faith Church Of God In Christ located at 1221 East Patterson Street, Alliance, OH 44601. Viewing is Friday April 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, followed by the service at 12:00 Noon. Services will be officiated by Elder Dr. Nick Myers III. The Eulogy, Bishop Dr. Nick H. Myers, Jr.

Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn.

Interment will be at Alliance City Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Dean’s Funeral Home 256 W. Ohio Ave. Sebring, Ohio 44672. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

