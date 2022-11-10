MINERVA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Edwards went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in his home with his family by his side, in Minerva.

He was born in Alliance, Ohio on May 13, 1942, to Charles and Jane (Brown) Edwards. He was one of 13 kids. Eight brothers, Larry Edwards of Streetsboro, Jeff Edwards of Homeworth, Todd Edwards of Homeworth and four sisters, Peg Davis of Virginia.

He worked for Ruhlin Construction in Alliance and then started his own business L&J Remolding. He did carpentry for many years.

He loved to ride around with his lovely wife, Wilda.

He leaves behind two sons, Robert Edwards and David (Terri) Edwards; two grandsons, David (Angie) Edwards, Jr. of Canton and Zach Edwards and Katie Lewis, of Wadsworth.

He was preceded in death by Wilda Edwards, who passed March 3, 2020, after a marriage of 58 years. Lynn and Wilda are now together again.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Tim Buck, Jerry, Kim and Roger and sisters, Pam, Jan and Tracy Edwards.

Services will be held on November 19, 2022 at Feed My Sheep Ministry, located at 114 E. Main Street, Alliance, Ohio. Calling hours will start at 2:00 p.m., services will be officiated by Pastor Bobby Williams. Please come and stay and eat with us. Bring a covered dish.

A special thanks to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.

Arrangements were entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home.

