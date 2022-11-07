SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet Ellen “Gail” West, 73, a resident of Auburn Nursing home, Salem, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Gail was born May 14, 1949, daughter of the late Walker and Ruby (Cotton) Pritchard.

Gail enjoyed sewing in her younger years and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed movies and doing things with family and friends.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are two brothers, Roger (Debbie) Prichard of Ironton, Ohio and Walker Ray (Brenda) Prichard of Edison, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. West; her son, Harold “Dewayne” West, Jr.; two sisters, Mary “Jane” Tomblin and Linda L. Tomblin and one brother, William “Bill” Prichard.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Almost Event Center in Sebring from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Rader officiating.

Private family burial will take place in River Cliff Union Cemetery in Mt. Gilead, Ohio.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at Auburn Nursing Home for their loving care of Gail. Also, to Dean’s Funeral Home for their compassionate service.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio

