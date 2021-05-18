Franklin Clay Spencer, Homeworth, Ohio

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin Clay Spencer, age 56, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at University Hospital in Cleveland after an extended illness.

He was born August 11, 1964 to the late Frank Spencer and Bonnie (Brown) Spencer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa (Fitzgerald) Spencer; his daughter, Nicole Marie Spencer and sisters, Dina, Gana, Crystal and Tagra.

Frank grew up in east Rochester and later moved to Homeworth were he lived most of his life.

Frank was a hard worker often working multiple jobs. He had a strong work ethic which made a positive influence on his daughter, who recently became a nurse. He was a truck driver and was self-employed.

He was a very private person when it came to his personal life. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and vacationing with his wife in Myrtle Beach.

A time of visitation will take place Friday, May 21, 2021 at

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Noon.

A graveside service will take place prior to burial at Moultrie Cemetery in East Rochester.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.dean’sfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Franklin Clay Spencer, please visit our floral store.