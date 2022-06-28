MINERVA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd L. (Zeke) Montgomery passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

He was born August 2, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, to Ruth Smally and Floyd Montgomery.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Glasure) Montgomery; daughters, Julie (Scott) Rockwell of Salem, Tanya (Christopher) Martinez of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Angela (Jesse Anderson) Crawford of East Rochester, Ohio; grandchildren, Blake, Emma, Ava and Mya Troyer of Sierra Vista Arizona, Drew and Danny Crawford and Bailey (Gary) Bagley, of Beloit, Ohio, Evan (Katie) Park of Ludowici, Georgia and Zoie (Noah) Gaskins of Canton, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Scarlette, Elliot and Violette Bagley; his stepfather, Floyd Smalley who raised him; brothers, Ronald Smalley of Salem, Ohio, John Montgomery of Hanoverton and Jack Smalley of East Rochester and a sister, Linda Curfman of Beloit.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters, Ellen Louise Schaertiger and Vivian Ann Sanders; Siamese twin brother, Lloyd Montgomery and son-in-law, Tim Crawford.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the East Rochester Ruritan Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dean’s Funeral Home to aid the family with final expenses.

