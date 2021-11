YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The trial set to begin today for two men accused of a 2018 triple murder --where one of the victims was an infant -- was continued because one of the prosecutors has COVID-19.

A new trial date was set for January 24 by Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Taquashon Ray and Shainquon Sharpe, both 25, on three counts of aggravated murder.