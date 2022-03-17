ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Louise Davis passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the home of her daughter Denise, who had cared for her since a stroke in 2019.

She was born on May 3, 1934 to Thelma Bean and Nelson Porter.



For those who knew her, Evelyn’s obvious traits were her kind heart, generous nature, a wonderful sense of humor, adventure and a touch of shyness. She took care of her family and helped those in need. She enjoyed feeding the birds, deer, raccoons, cats and other creatures that visited her at her home. She loved garage sales and finding bargains, taking rides in the country, cooking and eating.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Wilson Davis; siblings, Donna Porter, Clair Porter, Nancy Doak and Ronald Porter and son, Jeremy Davis.



She is survived by sister, Gloria Snider of Atwater; children, Pamela Davis-Grove (Alan) of Florida, Denise Whitehair (Rob) of Alliance and Douglas Davis of Alliance; eight grandchildren, Alana, David, Craig, Justin, Ashley, Brea, Erica and Jessi and eight great-grandchildren, Stafon, Cameron, Jillayah, Tianna, Theron, Jr., Lilly, Annabelle and Harlem.



She attended Southside Church of God in Alliance.



Per her request, there will be no formal services.



Those who wish to honor her life could best do so by performing a kind deed for someone in their life, feeding the birds or helping unfortunate animals in their community. She will be missed, but when you look to the sky at night, she will be one of those brightly shining stars!

