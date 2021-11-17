Eugene “Pinky” Reichenbach, North Georgetown, Ohio

NORTH GEORGETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene “Pinky” Reichenbach passed away to be with the lord November 16, 2021 peacefully departing this earth at Aultman Main hospital in Canton, Ohio.

He was born to the late Archie and Dorothy Reichenbach.



After serving 4 years in the Navy stationed in Rhode Island Eugene earned his nickname “Pinky”.

He then came back to North Georgetown to marry his best friend Florence Reichenbach on December 28, 1951.

Eugene helped his brother Kenny Reichenbach who passed in 1987 operate the family business Reichenbach Motor Sales & Service. Eugene and his wife worked side by side creating a legacy for the family to continue.



Eugene was a member of the North Georgetown Fire department for close to 70+ years, a member of the George D Worth American Legion Post of North Georgetown and also a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in North Georgetown.



Eugene loved spending time with his family from Sunday dinners, Wednesday nights at Doug’s classic 57 in Minerva to the car shows in North Georgetown. He also loved his hobby of deer hunting. Him and Florence would often make jokes that he may have loved hunting more than her which was far from the truth. We will always have the lasting memories and stories he would tell of his hunts whether they were big or small. He will be deeply missed as a loving father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather.

With the sadness of losing Eugene we will find comfort in knowing that he went to be with his beautiful wife Florence after her passing on November 8, 2021. They wouldn’t want it any other way.



Survivors include his children; Edward (Kathy) Reichenbach and Lonna Blickensderfer. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Philip (Jennifer) Runzo, Kelly (John Graham) Runzo, Bryann Blickensderfer and Lindsey (Joe) Olinger as well as his great grandchildren Ella Florence Graham, Addyson Olinger and Kaitlynn Runzo



A private family memorial is being held.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.



In remembrance of Eugene donations can be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

27484 Main Street North Georgetown oh, 44665.

330-525-7700

