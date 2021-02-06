Eugene M. Lacher, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene M. Lacher passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W Ohio, Sebring, OH 44672.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial, S 12th Street, Beloit, OH 44609.

