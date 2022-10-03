ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elgin Anthony Morris, Sr., “Amp”, of Alliance, born on July 17, 1968, peacefully moved to the next chapter of life on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 8:22 a.m.

He leaves behind his six children, A’Lyssa Morris (De’Chon), Malina Thomas (Chris), Johnathan Morris (Leah), Natalia Morris, Sarah Morris and Elgin Morris, Jr.; along with his three stepchildren, Dion Johnson (Carrie), Brianna Simms (John) and Kiara Bryant; the mothers of his children, Johnna Morris, Sherri Ward and Rebecca Bryant; his siblings, Pearlene Morris and George Morris; his ten granddaughters, three grandsons, many cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Sarah Morris; his two brothers, Curtis Morris and Elmer Morris; along with his son, Jeremy Morris.

Amp was an amazing friend with a very contagious laugh and smile that would light up a room and fix any bad day! As he would say “love peace and chicken grease” Until next time time!

