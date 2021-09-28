Earland Crum, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earland L. Crum, age 84, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Salem Hospital.

He was born June 3, 1937, to the late Ernie A. Crum and Anna (Criss) Crum.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Harriett Prendergast Crum; his sister, Kathryn “Sis” Prendergast and his brother, Robert A. Crum.

He is survived by two daughters, Nathalie Lockwood, Kelly Crum; sons; David “Ted” Criss, Brian Scott Crum, Sr.; grandchildren, Scotty Crum, Richard Lockwood, Allyn Lockwood, Shelby Wood, Kelsey Crum; great-grandchildren, Brian Crum III, Noah, Alexis Crum, Bailey Crum, Kaylee Gardner, Gracysin Crum and life coach, Richard Prendergast.

Earland was a retired Lutheran Church preacher.

His favorite hobby was fishing.

He was a caring man who loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He attended Damascus Friends Church.

No public services will take place at this time.

