SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl R. Bardo passed away peacefully, April 8, 2022, with his family by his side, anxious to go see Jesus and his wife.

He was born on a farm, south of Damascus, on August 11, 1928 to Ray and Esther (Hoopes) Bardo.

He is survived by five children, Mike (Karen) Bardo, Luanne (Tom) Cope, Martha (Chuck) Wells, Dan (Norma) Bardo and Les (Paula) Bardo; 13 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Denny; grandson, Josh Bardo and great-grandson, Bruce Bardo.

Earl was a graduate of Goshen High School in 1946 and went directly into farming, which was a key part of his life.

He married Virginia Griffith, September 16, 1950 and moved to their own farm in 1951, where they raised five kids and resided for over 70 years.

He worked for 60 years at the Damascus Livestock Auction, was active in Farm Bureau and longtime board member of Tri County Dairy Producers and Salona Supply.

He was also a lifelong member of Damascus Friends Church where he was active as an usher and trustee.

Earl appreciated good horses and cows but his greatest pride and joy were the achievement of his kids and grandkids.

A funeral service will be held, Tuesday April 12, 2022 at Damascus Friends Church at 11:00 a.m., with a time of viewing an hour before the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at the Damascus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

