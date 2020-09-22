Dorothy Bartholomew, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Bartholomew, age 62, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

She was born October 16, 1957 to Gordon Hussey and Carol (Graham) Hussey.

She was a graduate of Barberton High School.

Dorothy loved her family and used to enjoy sitting outside and enjoying the peaceful surroundings of nature. She enjoyed doing crafts and various activities at the nursing home. She also enjoyed attending the church services that were held there. She loved God and enjoyed learning scripture verses.

She was a resident of Bel-Air in Alliance. Her family would like to thank Bel-Air for their loving and compassionate care of Dorothy for four years.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Teresa Brookhart; sister, Rebecca Layne and grandchildren, Joshua, Anthony, William and Isabella.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward and a brother, Anthony Hussey.

Per her request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

