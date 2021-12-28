ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Kurpil passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.

She was born August 10, 1942.

A Viewing will be on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m at Almost Home Event Center, 230, S. 12th St., Sebring, OH 44672.

A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the center.

Burial will be at 1:45 p.m. at Highland Memorial.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

