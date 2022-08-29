ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Philip Monter (Dude) 71, Passed away August 17, 2022.

Donnie was born July 29, 1951, to Donald and Dorris Monter (Brown).

He worked at Dicken and Marshell Gun and boat shop.

Donnie loved to fish and trap but lived to hunt. His biggest love was his BOY Raymond Philip Butler.

Donnie is preceded in death by: Mom and Dad (Donald and Dorris). Brothers Michael Monter, Clyde Monter and David Monter. Sisters Gail Monter and Karen Monter.

Donnie is survived by: Sisters: Anita (Marty) Hustead of Marlboro, Ohio and Shelia Treharn.

There will be no services per Donnie’s wishes.

