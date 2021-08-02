Donald L. Payton, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Payton, age 65, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Salem Hospital.

He was born August 29, 1955.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Army.

He will be remembered as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He was cherished and loved by many.

Per his request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

Per his request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

