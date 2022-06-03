ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Crowe, age 82, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Aultman Hospital.

He was born February 10, 1940 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Leslie Crowe and Hazel M. Barnes.

In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his sisters, Betty Haines, Pearl Weibush and Jeanine Wagner and brothers, William, Leroy, Roland and Kenny Crowe.

Donald leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Connie Crowe, they were married April 24, 1959 in Woodstock, Virginia; daughter, Lori (William) Underwood; sons, Donald (Virginia) Crowe, Jr. and Daniel (Kristi) Crowe; ten grandchildren and16 great-grandchildren.

Donald’s hobbies included golf, bowling, hunting and spending time with his family.

Per his request cremation will take place.

Per his request cremation will take place.

