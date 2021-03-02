Donald E Jackson, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Jackson, age 80, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

He was born January 11, 1941 to Edward and Margaret (Martin) Jackson.

Donald was a graduate of Aliquippa High School.

He will always be remembered for being a dedicated father and grandfather. His family was his life and they will always cherish his memories. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, classic car shows and NASCAR. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Donald was retired from LTV steel and American Steel.

Donald leaves behind his loving wife, Betty (Harper) Jackson; they were married February 2, 1971; daughter, Donna Jackson; son, Edward (Charady) Jackson; grandchildren, Zack (Karlie) Jackson and Jessica (Christopher) Liberatore; great-grandchildren, Memphis Jackson, Gianna Liberatore, Antonio Liberatore and soon to be, Brooklynn Jackson and fur baby and best buddy, Max.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Jackson.

Per his request a cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date

