Donald Charles Lowe, Jr., Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Charles Lowe, Jr. passed away peacefully on, Wednesday, January 20, 2021.



Don was born in Akron on September 27, 1941.

He was raised in Hudson and graduated from Hudson High School in 1959 where he was a football

star and homecoming king.

He remained in Hudson where his three children were raised while working as a meat cutter for various stores and eventually The Canfield Butcher Shoppe.

He was a brother of The Hudson Masonic Lodge.



Don relocated to Diehl Lake in Berlin Center where he took up landscaping and

enjoyed the great outdoors especially taking care of his many gardens and feeding

the “tweets”. He was very active in his community orchestrating and attending

many fish fries and clambakes. The kids loved going to Grandpa Don’s for the annual

Easter Egg Hunts, Halloween Hayrides and swimming and fishing in the lake and pool.



He loved NASCAR, playing cards and going on excursions with his Diehl Lake buddies.

He is survived by his children, Tracy Ilcisko (Rick), Kathy Hynde, and Doug Lowe,

grandchildren, Abbey, Lexi, Jonathan and Sarah, brother, Keith Lowe (Caren),

sisters, Karen Houlahan, Joyce Dooling (Dave) and Debbie King (Myron) and numerous

family and friends.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small service will be held by the immediate family

and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

