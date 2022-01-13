RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana M. Smith, age 73, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Woodlands Health and Rehab in Ravenna, Ohio.

She was born January 25, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Dorothy (Cannon) and Matthew Walden.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald.

She is survived by her daughter, Krysta (Robert) Hayes of Canada; sister, Judith M. Hart of Ravenna and grandson, Xander.

Diana’s hobbies included cooking, baking, crafts and camping. She also enjoyed spending time with children. She will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.

Per her request, cremation will take place.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

