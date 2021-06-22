Diana Edwards, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Edwards, age 65, of Alliance went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June, 20, 2021.

She is survived by her son, Zachary Edwards; sisters, Shirley Leishman, Patty Vankirk and Lora (Mike) Lacher and brother, Roger (Jeannie) Leishman, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mabel Leishman and two brothers, Billy and Larry Leishman.

Diana was a hard worker and dedicated many years of her life taking care of others working as an STNA.

She loved spending time outside enjoying the sunshine and tending to her flowers. Everyone will remember her precious smile, laugh and her generous personality. She will be deeply missed!

Per Diana and her family’s wishes, no public services will be held.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.