Derek G. Rinehart, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Derek G. Rinehart, age 29, entered into the arms of the Lord on Monday, November 8, 2021.

He was born August 14, 1992 to David Rinehart and the late Lisa Panik.

Besides his father, he is survived by brother, Jeramey Norton; grandmother, Kathleen Rinehart; aunts, Sheri (Tim) Nagy and Mary (Doug) Wike; uncle, George (Bonnie) Panik, along with a niece and nephew and cousins.

Derek loved being around his family and friends. He was avid at the study of the Bible. He enjoyed all music and singing to the music.

He attended West Branch Schools before graduating from Stow High School.

A time of visitation will take place at Dean’s Funeral Home on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

