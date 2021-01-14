Dennis Lee Shakey Simmons, Alliance, Ohio

Dean's Funeral Home

January 14, 2021

Dennis Lee (Shakey) Simmons, Alliance, Ohio-obit
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Lee Shakey Simmons died on Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was 69.

He was born on October 20, 1951.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

