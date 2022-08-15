ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. Worley, Sr., 71, passed away Saturday, August 13.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 18, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home.

Burial will be Thursday, August 18, 1:30 p.m., in Highland Memorial Cemetery.

