Delores J. Lucas, Alliance, Ohio



ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores J. Lucas age 59 of Alliance passed away Friday February 12, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

She was born may 28, 1961 to the late Donald E. Lucas Sr. and Helen L (Stern) Lucas.

She us survived by her brother and caregiver Donald E. Lucas. Jr. of Alliance.

Per her request cremation has taken place.

No public services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

