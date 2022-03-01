SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert (Red) Stowe, age 88, of Sebring went home to be with the Lord on Monday February 28, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Red was the husband of Carol A. (Ross) Stowe whom he married June 9, 1990.

He was born in Berlin Center, Ohio on September 17, 1933, to the late Rance and Carol (Fern) Stowe.

A graduate of Sebring High School in 1953.

He went to serve in the United States Army and the Ohio National Guard.

Red held numerous jobs throughout his lifetime including owning his own flower shop and working maintenance at Roker nursing home and Liberty Heights apartments.

Red enjoyed making grave blankets and pillows. Red’s favorite passion was going fishing and having an annual fish fry for his family and friends.

Red is survived by his wife Carol, three daughters: Linda Sue Ward and Beth Lanham of Alabama and Bonnie (Lewis) McElwain of Florida. Three stepdaughters Pamela (Steven) Cooper of Minerva, Kimberly Tennant of Minerva, Theresa (Steven) Hall of Massillon, one stepson: Kevin (Debbie) Riddell of Alliance. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, two sisters, one brother and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, four sisters and three nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held Friday March 4, 2022, at Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring followed by a Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

