ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert Stine, age 84, has gone to join our Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

He was born December 2, 1937, in Berkholdt, Ohio to Delbert Fred and Dorothy Stine.

He was raised in Beloit, Ohio and graduated from Sebring High School.

He married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Musselman. They raised two children, Delbert Stine and Monica (Joe) Sanders.

After retiring from many years at Transue and Williams as a hammerman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

Along with his daughter and son, he is survived by his grandchildren, Patrina Sanders and Priscilla (Garret) Knopp; sister, Glenda (Phil) Sharp and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Delbert was preceded in death by his sister, Grace Alice Arbogast.

A funeral service will be held Monday, August 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home. Friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

