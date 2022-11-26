ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert C. Watkins left this world on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

He was born on May 8, 1944 to James and Mary Watkins of Somerset Kentucky.

He was a self-taught mechanic and had his own trucking business for many years driving all over the United States.

He loved to fish, fix things, grow plants, loved his family and his dogs. He will be greatly missed.

Eva and Delbert were married for 34 years before she went home to be with the Lord in 2018.

He has three daughters from his first marriage, Teresa (Alan) Early, Debbie (Garry) Stephens and Michelle (Rob) Lozier. He has five children from his marriage to Eva; Melisha (James) McAlister, Ron (Lisa) Moore, Bob Moore, Michelle (Joe) Acierni and Tammy (John) Connell. He also adopted two of his grandchildren, Dc Watkins and Mary Watkins. He also leaves behind a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Delbert had two brothers, Ed and Leon and three sisters, Eva, Betty and Elva. His parents and all of his siblings except for Eva have proceeded him in death.

There will be a graveside service on Monday, November 28 at 12:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

Arrangements are handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

