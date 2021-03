SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra F. Edwards passed away Sunday, March 7.

Debra was born March 21, 1961.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 11, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio, Sebring.

