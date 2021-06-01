Deborah K. Morrison, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah K. Morrison, age 65, entered into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family at Aultman Hospital In Canton.

She was born January 24, 1956 to the late Earl Roar and Aileene (Gracey) Roar.

Deborah was a graduate of Marlington High School.

She attended Alliance Freewill Baptist Church.

She was employed at Longaberger basket company.

She will be greatly missed by her family; brother; Lonnie (Diana) Lucas, special nieces and nephews; Larry(Tina) Lucas and their family; Megan, Morgan, Madelyn and Carter. Tom (Stacy) Skelding and their family; Alyssa, Chloe, Tommy. Justin Skelding and his family Keilah and Sydney. Sarah (Troy) Collins and their family Paige and Stevie. Tracy (Curt) Edwards and their daughter Danielle. She also leaves behind her cat; Molly, as well as a host of cousins; Sharon, Shirley, Donny and many special friends.

Her family would like to thank her special home care workers; Glenda McNeal and Caroline Dillon.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; Robert L. Morrison who passed away December 23, 2015 and her only son; Timothy Roar.

A graveside service will be held in the future at Alliance City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

