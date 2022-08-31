ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah “Debbie” Kay Dallas , age 69, passed away August 28, 2022, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

She was born April 21, 1953 in Alliance, Ohio to the late John J. Dallas, Sr. and Doris(Higgins) Dallas.

She will be greatly missed by her sister, Diana Muehlenbein; brother, Tom(Rachel) Dallas; sister-in-law, Terri (Hyatt) Dallas; brother-in-law; John Santos; nephews, Jeff (Amy) Wagner, Eric (Jacqueline)Wagner, Shannon(Katie) George, Gregory(Taylor) Dallas, John M. (Sawyer) Dallas and Kaiden Dallas; nieces, Terra Kay(Steve) Dallas and Emily Dallas; also several great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she proceeded in death by her sister, Linda Santos; brother, John J. Dallas, Jr. and brother-in-law, Warren Muehlenbein.

Debbie graduated from Sebring high school where she was the head majorette.

Debbie truly cherished being one of the “Twisted Sisters “. Family was most important to Debbie which included her dog, Kasey. One of Debbie’s greatest attributes was her storytelling. She enjoyed talking about her life’s adventures. Debbie lived by the Serenity Prayer. Her favorite color was yellow which symbolizes sunshine. Colossians 1:9.

Visitation will take place Friday, September 2, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Almost Home Event Center at 230 South 12th Street, Sebring. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Ross Ciraci officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

