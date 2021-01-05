Deborah A. Templeton, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah A. Templeton, age 72 passed away on December 30, 2020 at McCrea Manor following a long illness.

She was born January 31, 1948 to the late William and Pauline Schory.

Deborah enjoyed playing BINGO, upholstering furniture, crocheting, going to KFC, but most of all she loved her family.

She is survived by her Daughters: Metrisha (Michael) Morrison and Tamara Morrison. Son: John Morrison. Sisters: Sue Schory, Barb Schory, and Linda Schory. She also leaves behind 12 Grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Dean’s Funeral Home, located at 256 W Ohio Ave, Sebring, Ohio on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

