ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deanna M. Bennett, age 79, of Alliance passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 25, 1942 to the late Jacob Ansel and Anna (Miller) Ansel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Blake; son, Michael Bennett and brother, Charles Ansell.

She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca (Jason) Craven; son, John Bennett; brother-in-law, Frank Blake; brother, Jay Ansell; grandchildren, Thomas, Hunter, Tyler, Hogan, Colin, Cambrie, Kristin, Joshua, Franklin, Rachel, Jonathan, Harley and Mykhia and six great-grandchildren.

Deanna was an assistant pastor at Abiding Grace Church in Sebring.

She enjoyed taking photos, visiting the Colorado mountains and the ocean. Her favorite flowers were roses and lilac bushes. She had an abundant love for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Services will take place Thursday, March 24 at The Abiding Grace Church, 296 N. 15th Street in Sebring from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m., with Pastor Tammy Butcher officiating.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.