ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Rick L. Metzgar, age 62 of Alliance, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Aultman Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with previous health conditions and Covid.

He was born May 28, 1958 to the late John Metzgar and Patricia (Riesen) Metzgar. He was raised by his Aunt Rose and Uncle Bud who have also preceded him in death.