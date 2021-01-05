David Paul Wogan, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Paul Wogan, age 59, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 16, 1961 to Raymond P. Wogan and Carol (Crowl) Downs.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Downs; stepfather, Tim Downs; siblings, Kim Crider, Tim Wogan, Missy (Mike) Faudree, Jeff (Lisa) Wogan and Chris (Julie) Wogan; stepsiblings, Brandon Downs and Gina Christy; many nieces, nephews, special friends, Pat and her son, Mike.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Wogan.

David was a 1979 graduate of Sebring High school.

He was previously employed at Great Lakes Industrial Knife.

He enjoyed NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He also was a devoted Cleveland Browns fan. He was musically inclined and played the guitar. His favorite group was Deep Purple. He always knew all the correct answers when it came to music trivia. He also enjoyed fishing prior to his illness.

His family would like to thank All Caring Hospice of Canfield for their amazing compassionate care. Hospice employees, Jeanine Ohlin and Cristy Conrad, went above and beyond their call of duty.

Donations may be made in David’s Honor to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.

A private family service will be held. friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Paul Wogan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.